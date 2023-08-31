When Estella Ferri and Kerry Madden took part in dragon boat club open days in 2018, neither of them were leading very active lives, however five years on the pair are world champions in the sport.
The two women are members of the Colour City Dragon Boat Club having fallen in love with the sport and earlier in August they competed in the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand in August.
"It really was just an incredible experience to be over in Thailand wearing that green and gold and representing your country," Ms Ferri said.
Ms Ferri lives at Millthorpe and captained the women's Senior A crew at the world championships and returned home with three gold medals.
"We did really well, the Senior A took a small boats crew, which is 10 paddlers, plus reserves, plus drummer and sweep, for the women, and the same for opens, which is the men, then we combined for a mixed category," she said.
"The women in the 200 metre, 500 metre and two kilometre events, which was all of our small boat events, received gold, so we have the title of [triple] world champions."
The mixed team also received bronze and there was a one kilometre event for the mixed which received a fourth place.
Ms Ferri said close to 20 countries competed in the world championships where sections included, under 16, under 18, under 24, Premier, Senior A (over 40s), Senior B (over 50s) and Senior C (over 60s). There were small boat crews like hers, there were also standard boats with 20 paddlers.
Ms Madden took place in the competition in the Senior C division and also came home a world champion.
"To come away with a medal, let alone a gold is just an experience I will never forget," she said.
Ms Madden was also in a small boat of 10 paddlers and won bronze in a mixed two kilometre race, she also won bronze in a women's two kilometre race and women's 500.
The two gold medals came in a mixed 500 metre race and in a women's 200 metre race.
"Out of every crew that I raced with, I medalled so I was very chuffed," she said.
About 302 Australians attended the championships as part of the Australian Auroras team, making it one of the three largest teams alongside Canada and the United States. Close to 20 countries were represented in the competition. Australia came third in the small boats and was fifth overall.
"It was just amazing to see so many people representing their countries," Ms Madden said.
Ms Ferri and Ms Madden underwent and intense selection process and training regime ahead of their gold medal winning performances.
It was Ms Ferri's first time competing at worlds but last year she competed with the Australian team in the Premier division for the Asian Championships and in the Australian National Dragon Boat Championships.
"It started in 2018, [I was] very much a novice, had never attempted it before just came along to a come-and-try-day out at Lake Canobolas and just fell in love with it and sort of became addicted to it ever since," Ms Ferri said.
"I continued to compete with regional squads and club regattas all the way up to the NSW state team and moving on to the Australian team."
To make selection for the Auroras national team, both women had to complete a timed two-kilometre rowing submission on a C2 erg machine.
Off the back of that they were invited to a two-day selection camp in Canberra.
"I attended that which had land and water-based trials, everything from pull ups and push ups and sit ups, bench press and fitness testing on land as well as single-person dragon boat testing," Ms Ferri said.
"You're in a boat, which would normally have 20 people and you are sitting there by yourself just trying to power the boat.
"I think it was for about 200 metres that we had to do that."
Following selection was four months of weekly training in Sydney.
The two women would travel to Sydney together for that training each Sunday after training with Colour City Dragons on Saturday.
"It was a lot of commitment and takes a lot of support from the home club here in Orange," Ms Ferri said.
"All of the camps and selection camps and weekly travel is under the cost of the individual paddler so Colour City did some incredible fundraising, a Bunnings barbecue, selling some chocolates for both me and Kerry so their support and contribution makes it all so much easier."
Ms Madden described the experience as amazing but intense and through it her friendship with Ms Madden grew.
"Once you started the training it was pretty intense but once you started that commitment you knew that everyone selected was going to be doing the same thing," Ms Madden said.
"You had to do your best and keep up the training and attend the training sessions, the three gym sessions a week, three water sessions a week, then there was some camps you had to attend."
Ms Madden said she was Ms Ferri's gym buddy when she was preparing for her competitions last year.
Through dragon boating the two became friends and when Ms Ferri came back with her medals she suggested Ms Madden put her name down for the over 60s national team.
"Generally I'm in the gym with strength training three times a week, cardio at least twice a week, I do a little bit of running," Ms Ferri said.
"I also paddle as much as I can, so in our peak season that would be at least three times a week and it's just about commitment and diet and staying off the alcohol."
However, she said she was nowhere near as active before joining the dragon boat club.
"I was extremely unfit, I was a bit of couch potato so when I discovered dragon boating it really did change my lifestyle quite a bit, I became quite active," Ms Ferri said.
"Having the team environment where you have the people supporting you, relying on you to show up for training or to make up numbers for competitive regattas, it really drives home that focus to committing to the team, which I really thrived on."
Before taking up dragon boating Ms Madden played hockey in Orange for more than 30 years.
"I always loved team sport and once I gave up hockey due to knee problems I actually moved away from Orange for a few years and I didn't really place any sport," she said.
"When I came back eight or nine years I was at a bit of a loss and I was just working and needed something and my daughter said 'you should try dragon boating, you've always wanted to give it a try,' and I said 'yeah, I might give it a go'."
She's now preparing for the master's games in Adelaide where Orange dragon boaters will combine with Bathurst members.
Ms Madden is also considering competing at the world championships again, if she can, when it takes place in Berlin in two years.
The Colour City Dragons have the Western Regional Regatta will be at Mudgee Cudgegong Dam at the end of October.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.