Estella Ferri and Kerry Madden return to Orange from World Dragon Boat Championships

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated August 31 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:00am
When Estella Ferri and Kerry Madden took part in dragon boat club open days in 2018, neither of them were leading very active lives, however five years on the pair are world champions in the sport.

