A new study for those living with an "invisible illness" could be the key to people like Dionne Anslow leading a more "normal" life.
The 27-year-old was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease when she was just 14.
The inflammatory bowel disease means that at times, anything Ms Anslow eats could make her feel much worse.
"In the initial years after my diagnosis I tried various diets and avoiding foods to try and manage my symptoms," Ms Anslow said.
"It's quite restrictive and hard to stick to."
A nutritionally-balanced liquid diet has been available to treat Crohn's for around 30 years but is "not a permanent solution".
This is why Ms Anslow was pleased to hear that a Monash University-led study would investigate whether a newly developed diet could reduce inflammation for those with Crohn's.
The new study would provide freshly made healthy food for four weeks to participants who have active Crohn's Disease and are on stable medical therapy but have ongoing intestinal inflammation and symptoms.
Participants would be allocated to one of two diets that followed healthy eating guidelines but differed in ingredients.
PhD candidate Jessica Fitzpatrick, a dietitian in the Monash's department of gastroenterology, said an increase in Crohn's and the frequency of flare ups had been attributed to diet.
While she wasn't able to disclose the specific diet until her research had finished, Ms Fitzpatrick said the meals were freshly-made healthy food.
"The traditional treatment for Crohn's disease is life-long medical immunosuppression or surgery, for people who are usually diagnosed between the ages of 15 to 30," she said.
"There is no known cure."
Ms Anslow, who grew up in Orange before she moved to Wollongong to pursue a career as a dietitian, said if the research proved useful, it would empower people to know there was an evidence-based study which they could follow.
"To be able to eat a more 'normal' diet would be amazing and give people a lot more freedom," she said.
"When people are chronically ill and it impacts their daily life, you'll try anything to help."
Part of the reason why Ms Anslow became a dietitian stemmed from her own diagnosis.
She figured if her diet affected how she felt, there was a good chance different diets would also impact others with chronic conditions.
"At the end of the day, we've got to eat anyway," she added.
"So if there are things we could eat that are better for managing the Crohn's or treating the symptoms, there's great benefit to that."
The study needs 40 participants aged between 18 and 60 who live in or are willing to travel to Melbourne for two study appointments at the Alfred Hospital. They would need to eat the study food to the exclusion of all other foods, have two blood/urine/stool tests and intestinal ultrasound.
They will record their symptoms and how much of the study food they are eating throughout.
Anyone interested in participating should contact Jessica Fitzpatrick at jessica.fitzpatrick1@monash.edu
