After months of campaigns and debate, the Voice to Parliament referendum date is imminent.
But what should people know before voting?
A lack of understanding, along with the political parties taking opposite views, could result in Australians lodging uninformed votes at the upcoming referendum.
The proposal put to the public is whether or not an independent body should be established to advise Parliament and the executive government on matters affecting Indigenous people.
If passed, this body will be called the Voice to Parliament.
But according to senior lecturer in law at Charles Sturt University, Dr Bede Harris, Parliament debates that are bringing up inaccurate suggestions could be putting people in a position where they don't fully understand what the proposal is.
"Whether you support the Voice or not is one matter, but at least come to a decision understanding what it can and can't do," Dr Harris said.
"In a nutshell, what it would be able to do is enable Indigenous people to make representations to parliament or to the government.
"But that doesn't mean that government department has to agree to that request. I think people really don't understand that.
"The hope would be that the government would at least have to say why it's not accepting that particular view and that Indigenous people know that they are going to have the opportunity to make that collective voice."
Dr Harris spoke to ACM in December 2022, where he was of the opinion that the notion of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament was not enough.
Dr Harris said of all the things that could be offered to Indigenous people, the Voice to Parliament is the bare minimum.
Meanwhile, Professor of political science at the University of Sydney, Simon Jackman, said he thinks a big influence behind people's votes will be what political party they follow.
"Once you have one major party advocating "yes" and the other side of politics advocating "no", it's going to be 50-something [per cent] to 40-something [per cent] at the end of the day," he said.
"Once you've got that fundamental division across the political divide, we're going to get a result that's closer to a federal election result than it would be to referenda that have passed at earlier times in Australian history.
"When referenda do pass, they tend to pass overwhelmingly. Why? Because both sides of politics have come to an agreement that it's the right thing to do. That is not the case now."
Professor Jackman said, if both sides of politics announced they weren't taking a position and all Australians should consider the options and vote accordingly, then the outcome would be very different.
