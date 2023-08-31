The oldest building in Cudal is up for sale.
One Agency sales agent Bianca Sciuto is selling the former Clubhouse Hotel at 64 Main Street Cudal.
"This heritage listed building is steeped in history," Mrs Sciuto said.
"With the right vision and guidance this historic building (circa 1880) offers an amazing opportunity to restore and renovate whilst conserving the cultural heritage of the site.
"This home has a rich history that's worth preserving, whether it was to return to its former glory as an inn, providing short stay accommodation for travellers exploring the Cabonne region or lovingly restored as a private residence."
Established circa 1880, the site started off as a residence before becoming an inn with former names including the Cobb & Co Hotel and The Wayside Inn.
Sir Henry Parkes attended a banquet at the hotel and stayed the night in 1880 having been invited to lay the foundation stone for the School of Arts Building.
The hotel was also used by Cobb and Co as a stopover hotel to service coaches and passengers travelling to the gold fields at Forbes. However, the hotel licence was transferred to the Tattersall's Hotel, which was condemned for destruction in 1929.
The five-bedroom house has two bathrooms and rendered brickwork with bluestone footings at the back of the property.
There is a corrugated galvanised iron roof and the property has town water, sewerage and a spring fed well.
Inside it has original timber flooring and high ceilings, four bedrooms, including a main bedroom with ensuite, two separate living areas, combined kitchen and dining area with original stove, an office, a large cellar under the house, and an enclosed veranda at the front of the property.
It doesn't have excellent street appeal at the moment but is full of potential. There is also development approval for a three lot subdivision.
The old Club House Hotel has survived through the gold rush, Cobb & Co, Hazelton Airlines, the rebuilding of the Corden's Store and many other changes throughout the history of the little town.
The earliest recorded land ownership at 64 Main Street, Cudal dates to 1887.
Early parish maps indicate that the property on which the former hotel resides was in the ownership of Edward Taylor. However, none of the historical parish, planning or charting maps for the township of Cudal on the NSW Historical Lands Record Viewer display for this lot have a hotel, inn, or commercial building at the loctaion.
From these historical maps, it is apparent that Mr Taylor owned the majority of the land in Cudal, including the Tattersall's Hotel down the road.
It is understood he was a notable horseman, local community figure and successful farmer. Taylor was born at Pretty Plains in 1856 and died in Cudal aged 78 in 1934.
A later charting map dating to 1973 indicates that the property continued to remain in ownership of the Taylor family well into the 20th Century.
There will be open homes on Saturday, September 9 from 11.30am-midday and on Saturday, September 16 from 2om-2.30pm.
An auction is scheduled for 2.30pm on Saturday, September 16.
The guide price is listed from $450,000 to $480,000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.