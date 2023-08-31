Central Western Daily
Orange High School's Luka Smith wins western awards gold (and a job)

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
A proud teen-aged product out of Orange has claimed an esteemed training gong - and job offer - in the western region.

