A proud teen-aged product out of Orange has claimed an esteemed training gong - and job offer - in the western region.
Taking out the 2023 NSW Training Awards, Orange's Luka Smith won the School-Based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year title for high-level commitment in the workplace.
While juggling Year 11 studies with Orange High School in 2022, the 17-year-old was also knocking over a TAFE Certificate II in Engineering traineeship in a bid to kick-start a career.
Now, nearly finished with his Certificate III in Engineering and in Year 12, Mr Smith will soon step into full-time work - right off the back of his Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams at the end of 2023.
"It was hard sometimes balancing work, study, friends, and schoolwork, but I think learning how to do this is another skill I've learned that will help me in my career," Mr Smith said.
"The practical demonstrations and having the chance to learn hands-on and ask questions in real-time, instead of just learning out of a book, was what I loved."
Mr Smith completed a boilermaker traineeship as part of his coursework with diverse engineering company, Orange's Hort Enterprises.
With his school-based traineeship linked by host employer Skillset, it's been his dedicated efforts that have also led him to a secure offer - a full-time role after he nabs his HSC.
"His commitment to continuous learning and skill development in Engineering Fabrication has set him apart as an exceptional trainee," general manager of Skillset Limited, Jane McWilliam said.
Ms McWilliam said Mr Smith's confidence to make valuable contributions to the workplace and community also made him stand out.
Echoed by his supervisor at Hort's, Craig Kemenade commended Mr Smith's range of skill and knowledge in the industry already.
"He is a deserving winner who has displayed maturity beyond his age throughout his traineeship," Mr Kemenade said.
"[And] beyond his professional accomplishments, Luka actively engages with mentoring groups outside of school and work, leaving a positive impact on the lives of younger students."
He is a deserving winner who has displayed maturity beyond his age throughout his traineeship.- Supervisor for Luka Smith at Orange's Hort Enterprises, Craig Kemenade.
Which is why Mr Smith's advice to other students is to talk to their school careers advisor, reaching out to talk about their options with TAFE learning at the same time.
Because even though he hasn't "even finished school yet", he's well on his way to jumping into meaningful work (that also pays).
"My long-term career goal is to work as a supervisor, move into management, and eventually run my own business," he said.
For now, I'm focusing on work and studying over the next few months and getting through my exams.- Orange's Luka Smith on future goals while focusing on the present ones.
"I really enjoy mentoring the other trainees at work, it's something that comes naturally to me. But for now, I'm focusing on work and studying over the next few months and getting through my exams.
"After that I'm planning on going full-time with Hort Enterprises to continue my apprenticeship, and hopefully, do some travelling."
There were two more western finalists in this year's NSW Training Awards also linked to Skillset, which had Joshua Winter and Ashley Leonard on the final cut list.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.