A string of alleged motorbike thefts which sparked a social media frenzy on Orange community spread the word pages continues to prove a tough one for police to crack.
Orange police have recovered two dirt bikes originally stolen from a property in Isaac Drive in the city's west.
A third bike is still missing.
Orange police are calling for more information on a motorcycle described as being a blue and white 1988 Yamaha.
The three bikes are believed to have been stolen from the west Orange home between 3.30am and 4.30am on Sunday, August 27.
Pleas on social media over the weekend and on Monday to help locate the three bikes were met with widespread updates following a string of sightings on Orange's streets.
Multiple pictures of helmet-less riders on motorbikes, that appeared to be blue and white Yamahas, were shared on the Facebook's community pages. At one stage a reward for their return was offered.
Central West Police District officers have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged thefts.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
