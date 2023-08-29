A dramatic end to the regular season has opened the door to Barnstoneworth United FC as they dropped into fourth place on the A-grade ladder and won a ticket to the finals.
It came down to the wire for Barnies whose fate was decided in round 20 of the Orange and District Football Association's premier men's division.
Under Friday night lights at Sir Jack Brabham Park, Barnies needed a win and required CYMS to do no better than a draw on the same evening.
Anything else and Barnies were out on their ears.
The men in red and white faced out-of-contention Saints FC on Bernie Stedman Field, with Barnies sitting just outside the top four.
Saints, whose place on the ladder did not reflect their exciting brand of fast-paced football, proved a handful, with the scoreline a seven-goal thriller.
Barnies' manager Matt Barr was pleased with his charges as they went into the half time break up 3- 1, with goals to Tristan Spanhel, Lachlan Burrows and Tom Dowell, while Talby Upton scored for Saints.
Upton made it a brace at the 61-minute mark to give Saints a glimmer of hope, with the spectre of a draw certain to end Barnies' finals aspirations.
Spanhel answered the call with his second of the match just four minutes later to restore the two goal buffer, but Upton hit back just three minutes later to complete his hat trick.
But even that feat wasn't enough for Saints, as Barnies held on for the next 25 minutes, to come away with a 4-3 victory.
Attention then turned to the match at Waratahs Sports Complex, where CYMS needed a win to stay in finals territory.
The men in green scored first against second-placed Waratahs United from Harry Bryant in the 12th minute and went into the break a goal ahead at 2-1 after Waratahs' William Mcrae and CYMS' Nicholas Brown potted one each.
Barnies' finals hopes appeared dashed until Waratahs equalised in the 54th minute from Ryan Hutton, and there the scores stayed deadlocked at 2-2 until full time, sending Barnies into the finals with CYMS outside the four by just two points.
Barnies pulled out a win when they really needed it and their striker Tristan Spanhel delivered yet again, adding to his tally of goals, having scored 13 this season, including two hat tricks.
In the other A-grade match, Waratahs FC cemented their place as minor premiers with a 3-2 win over Cowra Eagles FC on Saturday in Orange.
Craig Sugden opened the scoring in the 43rd minute to give the home side a 1-0 lead at the break. Sugden made it two with an early goal in the second half at the 48th minute mark, but Cowra hit back with a brace from Joey Crittenden in the 50th and 81st minutes.
Ryan Sinclair then put away the winner for Waratahs in the 87th minute.
The win puts the Tahs outfit in the box seat as finals get underway the weekend after next, while Cowra finished third and just one point in front of Barnies.
Cowra will host Barnies on September 9 in the elimination final, while the two Waratahs sides face off in a qualifying final derby in Orange, both on September 9.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.