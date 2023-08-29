A leading senior constable has been injured after a stolen BMW is alleged to have rammed a police car in the early hours of Monday morning in Orange.
The alleged assailants remain on the run after the luxury vehicle, worth in the vicinity of $100,000, was found dumped in Davidson Court on Monday, August 28, around five hours after the alleged ramming incident on Matthews Avenue.
Police retrieved the vehicle for forensic examination.
It was around 3.40am on Monday morning when police officers were patrolling suburban streets in Orange when the BMW hatchback drove up behind the police car.
The car was allegedly stolen from a Clinton Street home around 2am the day before - Sunday, August 27 - and was used in a number of high speed pursuits and break-ins across the Orange region in that 24-hour period.
Alerted by the vehicle, officers pulled over and the BMW then pulled up beside the police car before speeding off and performing a u-turn. The BMW then drove back past the police.
The police then attempted to stop the car, which was driving directly at the police vehicle. NSW Police say the vehicle rammed into the driver's side door of the police car before driving off.
The driver, a leading senior constable, received minor injuries.
The stolen BMW was found at 9am on Monday morning dumped on Davidson Court, which is near Glenroi Oval. Police have seized the car.
Central West Police District officers believe the car was earlier used in a number of alleged crimes in the Orange, Blayney, Millthorpe and Spring Hill areas after it was stolen from the Orange CBD.
An investigation into the alleged incidents continues.
Monday morning proved a busy one for Orange police.
About 4am on August 28, emergency services attended a car fire on Bloomfield Road.
NSW Rural Fire Service extinguished the blaze; however, the BMW - reportedly stolen from a home in Blayney overnight - was destroyed.
Orange police don't believe the two incidents are linked.
While another vehicle was found burned out at the Orange Homemakers Centre on Sunday morning. The make of the vehicle was unable to be identified.
