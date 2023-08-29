Central Western Daily
NSW Police officer injured in Orange after stolen vehicle rams cop car

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated August 29 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
A leading senior constable has been injured after a stolen BMW is alleged to have rammed a police car in the early hours of Monday morning in Orange.

