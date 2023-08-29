A sizable commercial expansion is planned in Orange at the site of a former TV studio.
Subdivision plans for 185-193 Bathurst Road and 229-249 Lone Pine Avenue have been lodged with Orange City Council.
The overgrown 22,181-square-metre site formerly housed the Prime Television studios.
Six commercial lots would be created under the new design. A drainage system is also planned.
Native vegetation including two large remnant trees and about 30 planted eucalypts are earmarked for clearing. The application says: "This will not result in significant impacts to species or habitats."
A large Maidenhair - a rare Chinese tree dubbed a "living fossil" - is recommended for relocation to Orange Botanic Gardens.
Several car dealerships, the Harvey Norman retail park, Canobolas Marine Centre and Jayco Orange are located nearby.
"Proposed commercial subdivision will bring positive economic impacts to Orange," the application says.
Tony Leahey is developing the land. Premise NSW lodged the subdivision application.
Plans were on public exhibition until August 28, 2023.
