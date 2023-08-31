Start fresh with easy to manage home

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday September 1: 7 Corella Rise, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 7 Corella Rise, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Located on the fringe of Orange, near the Towac Park Racecourse and Orange Health Services, lies the perfect, low-maintenance home.
Located in the popular Shiralee Estate, 7 Corella Rise is a lovely four-bedroom property that is only two years old and would suit a new home buyer.
Built by one of Orange's most awarded building companies in Contemporary Homes, listing agent Chris Tyack said that you can be safe in the knowledge that quality and attention to layout is covered throughout the home.
"The property features an open plan, north facing living, dining and kitchen area that captures the winter sun," he said. "The galley style kitchen has soft close furniture, stone bench tops and quality appliances, and there is also a second living area."
Three of the generously sized bedrooms have built-in robes and are close to the central main bathroom, while the gorgeous main bedroom is located at the rear of the home and features a beautifully tiled floor to ceiling ensuite with square set cornices, along with a fantastic walk-in robe.
There is plenty of storage space throughout the home, and new owners can be assured that they will be comfortable all year round thanks to the ducted, reverse-cycle air conditioning throughout that can be managed in four easy zones.
Outside the home, Chris said the features continued. "The covered, outdoor entertaining area and the manageable yard tops this great property off," he said. "The yard is secure and has a back-to-base security alarm system with two cameras for added safety and security."
With the building completed in June 2021, the property also has and attached double garage with internal access, and the added bonus of 6.6 kilowatts of north-facing solar panels to help offset those energy bills, and is sitting on an easily manageable 444 square metre block.
7 Corella Rise takes full advantage of it's location being close to town to enjoy the conveniences of Orange's vibrant CBD, but also provides a semi-rural atmosphere, where owners can relax and enjoy the stillness of the quieter suburbs.
Orange itself continues to see great investment in real estate thanks to it's location and investment in health, education, employment and tourism, and easy to manage properties such as 7 Corella Rise are a great way to get your start in the market.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.