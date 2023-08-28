Time will tell if the 2023 Woodbridge Cup grand final is the proudest moment of Nick Smith's playing career but it will be hard to top.
Smith was named player of the match as his Manildra Rhinos defeated Trundle Boomers 18-16 in a nail-biting decider.
The Rhinos avenged their 2018 and 2019 grand final losses at the hands of the same opposition, surviving a tense last 20 minutes as Trundle threw the kitchen sink at them.
Boomers' fullback Mitch Wright had the opportunity to level the scores with two minutes remaining but his difficult sideline conversion attempt was out to the right.
Looking relaxed amongst teammates with a post-game beer in hand, Smith said he was driven to win a second premiership in as many years.
"It was good to go back to back, I really wanted to," he said.
"The second half was tough, we made it hard for ourselves. We are feeling good and I'm very glad to get the win.
"I think what helped was we held in there and stuck to our game plan - kick early and turn them around.
"They nearly had us but we got there in the end."
The lock made his presence known all afternoon, running hard and being a constant thorn in the side of both the Boomers' attack and defence.
It was an all-round good day for Manildra with the league tag side also claiming silverware in an equally tense 10-6 win against Cargo Blue Heelers.
The third-year Rhinos player, who added to his 2022 winners medal, said it was an "awesome" occasion for the Rhinos faithful.
"The crowd was awesome," he said.
"It's probably the biggest crowd I've ever played in front of.
"It was absolutely fantastic for the whole club, there will be some good celebrations."
