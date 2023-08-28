Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Manildra Rhinos forward Nick Smith named man of the match during 2023 Woodbridge Cup grand final

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 28 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Time will tell if the 2023 Woodbridge Cup grand final is the proudest moment of Nick Smith's playing career but it will be hard to top.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.