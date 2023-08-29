CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Jude was at Kinross Rugby Presentation night at the Ex-Service's Club, the Vinnie's Sleepout at the Orange Uniting Church and Marina Prior and David Hobson performance at the Orange Civic Theatre.
On Saturday Jude went to the Kinross Wolaroi, Weymouth boarding house farewell dinner at Duntryleague, The Kinross Wolaroi, Loader boarding house farewell dinner at the Hotel Canobolas and also the Kinross Wolaroi, Wolaroi boarding house farewell dinner.
