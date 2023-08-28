With the success of the Matildas during the FIFA Women's World Cup still coursing through our collective veins, the push is on for the construction of purpose built facilities and equipment for women and girls.
The Albanese government is set to commit $200 million towards enhancing facilities and equipment dedicated to women's sports, but one thing they won't have to build at Blayney's premier sporting park are female only change rooms.
Wade Park has just unveiled its new change rooms underneath the old grand stand, with the latest upgrades at the venue worth around $1m.
Opened in September 2022 the dedicated female change rooms at King George Oval are up there with the best in the central west.
Each of the new home and away buildings are identical with separate rooms for each gender, and there's an accessible toilet between them.
Inside the floors are soft and washable, the facilities clean and built to last.
One of the proponents of the separate change rooms was former Blayney Shire councillor David Kingham who said that the KGO design was a collaborative effort between council and the female players themselves.
"You can't expect girls to get changed in a four walls situation with a boxed shower," he said.
"We showed the league tag players the plans of the Hereford Street Oval change rooms in Bathurst, and they didn't like them at all.
"They said that they needed at least four toilets and at least six cubicles to get changed in, they didn't want a bulk change room situation."
I would encourage other communities to have a look at the great work Blayney has done in providing first class facilities for our female sporting teams and athletes.- Andrew Gee
Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson said that he was very proud of what council has achieved at KGO.
"The Kicking Goals for Girls program from the federal government at the time was a tremendous program that our local member Andrew Gee was fully behind," he said.
"Having those change rooms are opening up so many pathways for girls and women to participate in group sports that will have long term benefits."
On Sunday August 27 King George Oval will be the venue for the Group 10 junior rugby league, league tag competition.
Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee said that everyone should be encouraged and supported to give the sport they love their best shot.
"Any girl or woman who wants to make saves like Mackenzie Arnold, tackle like Katrina Gorry, or score a screamer like Sam Kerr should be able to lace up their boots in a supportive environment," he said.
"Matildas legends like Ellie Carpenter and Clare Hunt started their journey on local Central West sport fields. By removing barriers to participation, and building better facilities that meet the needs of all players, more people will be supported to get involved, and stay involved, in sport.
I would encourage other communities to have a look at the great work Blayney has done in providing first class facilities for our female sporting teams and athletes. Its a strong lead to follow.
