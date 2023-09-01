Understanding there is no perfect balance, ever. The scales will always be heavier on one side or the other, and that's healthy. 2. What's not healthy is if the scales are empty on one side for long periods of time and there is no give and take - if it's all work, or all family but no "you", that's a problem.

There is no well-being or self care without boundaries. Saying no and planning with your own needs in mind is one of the best habits you can build.

Learning to accept help - it really takes a village and we tend to be great at offering support but not receiving it, and definitely not asking for it. We need to break the myth of "doing it all" and normalise putting our hand up. I have the most incredible friends, family and business besties and we all support one another - I couldn't do half of what I do without letting them into the chaos.