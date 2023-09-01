Mel Watson is a guru of all-things self-care and well-being, who focuses on empowering other women to avoid burning out and 'get their zest' back.
I am a well-being mentor and coach with over 15 years experience in people and culture, leading and working with mostly women in high paced, high pressure environments.
In 2022 - after watching the incredible women around me experiencing burnout at an alarming rate, and after successfully recovering from burnout myself - I left my senior role in the public service to focus on helping women to beat overwhelm, prioritise their well-being, and get back their zest for life.
I have a community and membership which brings together well-being experts across the country to share guilt-free tips and advice to members, along with online resources, tools, live calls and coaching.
This community, The Zest Collective, opens to new members in September 2023. I love what I do because I get to spend time with the most amazing people who have incredible stories, and celebrate their personal growth with them.
I love that it's in a beautiful location with stunning environment and scenery, big enough to provide a great lifestyle and access to health and education, small enough to still have a connection to community, and we're in the regions but close enough to the city for a day trip or weekender to do everything Sydney has to offer without living there.
I love the amazing small business community, food, wine and of course good coffee!
It's a great place to live, especially for a family with young children.
I had my own experience with burnout at the end of 2019 and into early 2020.
When I saw it wasn't just me, and that the burnout phenomenon was disproportionately affecting women, I had this niggle in the back of my brain that I could do something to help.
It wasn't until I was on sabbatical in 2022 and I was blogging that the idea really started to take shape, and since then, the collective has been in testing and has been developed into what it is now - a holistic, inclusive well-being community and resource for women.
Regionally this is so important because through COVID there were less opportunities to connect and that space was filled with more work and responsibilities. It was important for me to consider that and make The Zest Collective accessible and respectful of the existing workload so it didn't become another "have to do".
That's why there is a mix of live, recorded, online and in-person resources, to balance that need for in-person connection with fitting it into a woman's day-to-day lifestyle. Members are also spread across the country so online is a really key component.
I'm a supporter, coach and mentor who helps women with strategies to put themselves first, and unfortunately, there is no secret trick to that!
Balancing work, life and family is about so many things, but here are a couple of the big ones:
Taking my own advice! I'll always be a recovering perfectionist, and prioritising "done" over "perfect" is something I'm working at constantly, but I'm really proud of my progress.
I'm so much better at this than I was before I started focusing on it, it's just flexing that mental muscle and practice.
Progress beats perfection every time. If you wait until something is perfect, or you're 100 per cent ready to do something you want to do, it will never happen.
Get something to it's minimal viable stage and just get it out into the world, then evolve and iterate as you need to.
Business? For a bit of "me time" it's CosMedic Collective and Bizzi Scissors. I love nothing more than getting a facial and my hair done and these women are the best.
Place to eat? Groundstone Cafe - everything there is so good and the staff are amazing!
Event to attend? Zest Live at the Hive on 14 September! An evening of expert well-being strategies and connection for women in the Central West.
Hidden gem? REDS in Byng Street, Orange, opposite the Visitor Information Centre. Fabulous pre-loved fashion, retro finds and treasures.
