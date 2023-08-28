A new shop has opened in the former Sanity store in Orange City Centre.
Spendless Shoes has taken up the space in shop 21 across from Big W and recently opened its doors this month.
Store manager Lauren Brown works at the new shoe shop alongside three casual employees.
"It's such a good location here," she said.
"I think it's so busy because you've got to come up the travelator and people going past and then there's the cafe and Australia Post has opened next door temporarily so it's really like a hub at the moment, which is good.
"It's been really busy, I think because our other closest stores are Bathurst and Dubbo so a lot of people have just said, 'I'm really glad you've opened up here because we used to have to travel to Bathurst or Dubbo to go to the store so it's been really well received.
"People said we needed a shoe store that was at a good price point and I think because we are open the seven days a week and stuff as well it's been really well received."
Miss Brown previously worked at the Bathurst shop and has seen a lot of customers at the Orange store who used to go to Bathurst.
"I just assumed they live at Bathurst but they actually live at Orange and just used to travel to Bathurst to go to the store," she said.
As well as selling shoes in the shop she said they can also sell items online and via click and collect.
As well as the price point she said the shop is also popular due to the diverse range of products.
"We have men, women, children, unisex, school shoes, sandals, boots, heels, work shoes so there's a wife variety of shoes and we cater all age groups and styles and stuff," she said.
Women's shoes range from size five to 11, men's sizes range from six to 14 and children's from four to teenagers who then go into adult sizes after that.
"If we don't have a five in store we can click and collect in store and it will only take two days for it to turn up," Miss Brown said.
The Country Brewer Central West has reopened in Lords Place, Orange with new owners.
Jarrod Cook in partnership with wife Jessica Cook has undertaken the venture and open the doors about a week ago.
"I took it over because I used to work in a liquor store and for the first five years it was run by a lovely man who allowed us to have staff discounts and then it was taken over by a corporation who were not so lovely and didn't allow staff discounts," he said.
"I found that I could save a lot of money by brewing my own beer ... very nice beer.
"I can make about two cases of beer, or slightly more but $40 it is possible to do that for an hour and a half's worth of work over a few weeks.
"I decided that if I'm able to make very nice beer at reasonable prices then everyone else should as well."
As well as supplying ingredients to make beer and spirits, Mr Cook also sells products for slow meats and cheeses.
"For any hunters that are in Orange, which I know there are at least 400 on the Facebook page, we're very happy for them to come in and look at our spices and rubs for their meats."
