A growing strategy to increase housing density in the heart of Orange is reflected in new development plans.
Three small homes are set to be built behind the existing century-old bungalow at 224 McLachlan Street.
Each will feature an outdoor patio space and 1.8 metre fencing. Access is provided by an internal driveway.
Five trees including Eucalypts and Pines on the 1600 square metre block are earmarked for removal. Few other construction details are listed.
224 McLachlan Street was bought by its current owner - Western Sydney company Manor Properties Pty Ltd - for $780,000 is 2022, according to property database CoreLogic.
Subdividing existing blocks to build unit-style housing is increasingly common in the inner Orange suburbs, allowing developers to increase density.
Two adjacent blocks at 226 and 230 McLachlan Street comprises almost identical layouts. Similar developments are numerous on Edward Street, Kite Street, and Hill Street.
Anthony Daintith Town Planning prepared the new development application. It will remain on public exhibition until September 5, 2023.
