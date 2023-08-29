A bronze medallion is a pretty big deal, especially if you've ranked third on a national stage after putting your trade skills to the ultimate test.
A 22-year-old fitting and machining apprentice with Scott Camery Welding & Fabrication, Orange's Matt Vardanega is halfway through his four-year studies at the Orange TAFE campus.
Grabbing a top spot in a regional contest nearly one year ago, Mr Vandanega landed the opportunity to compete in Melbourne last week in the 2023 WorldSkills Australia National Championships.
Since his return home, he's not only gained a new experience and expanded his knowledge - he's now got a third-place-title under his belt in the Fitting category.
"For a country kid who likes four-wheel driving and camping, I'm definitely proud of where I got to," Mr Vandanega said.
"It gives me more confidence to know I've ranked third-best in Australia as a fitter this year and it's a good feeling, to know that I do know what I'm doing, and that I've got that ability to do it right and do it well."
Starting his apprentice career as a boilermaker, Mr Vardanega is a proud product of Nashdale Public School, along with James Sheahan for his secondary schooling years.
Wanting to leave in Year 10, he instead went on to complete Metal Technology studies in Year 11, setting him on a Vocational Education and Training (VET) path to discover what he loves doing.
Though the inspiration for hands-on work started earlier even still, between growing up on a farm and watching his jack-of-all-trades dad conquer different projects.
"My father's very cluey, he's always pushed himself to learn new things and broaden his knowledge," he said.
"And what he learned, he passed down to me, so I've definitely gotten a lot of my ability from him and I'll always remember how he spent his time to teach me."
Which could stand to reason why a vast amount of tinkering, problem-solving and detailed assembly in the recent contest were spaces the young apprentice felt comfortable in.
Relishing a good challenge and eager in the lead-up to tackle difficult jobs for more practice, Mr Vandanega also credited his place of work for its positive environment.
"It's definitely the people who make it a really fun workplace, you can have a joke and no one's too over the top," he said.
"You can walk around here and have a laugh with anyone as you walk past, so it's that camaraderie that always keeps the job interesting and enjoyable."
Keen to see the full results from WorldSkills emerge and "improve on the areas that need it", Mr Vardanega will continue business as usual in the meantime.
Studying two-and-a-half days every three weeks, TAFE teacher Nathan Kelly gave well-earned kudos to the bronze winner.
"Matt is a very talented tradesman and apprentice," Mr Kelly said.
"He completed his Certificate III in 2021 to the highest standard, and his medal in the fitting category is a great effort."
The lecturer's notable mentions also went to Bathurt's Harrison Field, who will compete in France after securing gold in the Welding category.
Molong's Jackson Gersbach received a Certificate of Excellence in Construction Steelwork, meaning he scored 700 or more points on the WorldSkills marking scale.
Narromine's Lachlan Devlin also received the same nod of excellence in the Turning category.
"Lachlan experienced his first time in an elevator and had his first Krispy Kreme doughnut, though," Mr Kelly added, "so, I think Lachlan is the real winner."
Mr Kelly wished the four Central West competitors bright futures as they forge ahead in their early careers, noting it an honour to be on the WorldSkills journey with them all.
