Orange's Matt Vardanega third for Fitting in 2023 WorldSkills Australia National Championships

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
August 29 2023 - 7:00pm
A bronze medallion is a pretty big deal, especially if you've ranked third on a national stage after putting your trade skills to the ultimate test.

