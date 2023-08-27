Central Western Daily
Missing man Justyn Armstrong located in Central West hotel

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 28 2023 - 7:56am, first published August 27 2023 - 9:00pm
Missing since Saturday morning, an elderly male - who was last seen in Grenfell - was located safe and well on Sunday evening.

