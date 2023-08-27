Central Western Daily
Police

Police and family search for Justyn Armstrong, 83, reported missing

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 27 2023 - 10:27pm, first published 9:00pm
Serious concerns are being held for an elderly male in the Central West who cannot be found.

