Serious concerns are being held for an elderly male in the Central West who cannot be found.
Police are looking for 83-year-old man, Justyn Armstrong, who was last seen around 11am on Saturday, August 26, urging the public to assist in his safe return.
Mr Armstrong's whereabouts was last pinned at Alexandra Street in Grenfell, where family say he did not return home later on.
Filling up his ute with petrol at the Independent Grenfell service station in town, his relatives notified police when he could not be located.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue knitted jumper, black jeans, brown shoes, and a silver watch.
"We're not sure which road he took out of town," Mr Armstrong's relative, Sarah Armstrong posted to social media.
"Dad cannot see after dark. He hasn't got his medication with him. If you know anything or have cameras and could review for us, it would be greatly appreciated.
"We have been unable to trace his phone or credit cards. At this point, he could be anywhere. We don't think he's in a great mental state and he needs to be found soon."
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare, as Mr Armstrong lives with medical conditions which require treatment.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance and of a slim build, about 165 centimetres tall and with grey-coloured hair.
He is believed to be driving a silver Nissan Navara utility with a chrome sports bar and NSW plates CER02W.
We want to bring him home safe and sound [as soon as possible] and give him a huge cuddle. Please share.- From the post shared to Sarah Armstrong's Facebook account.
Anyone with information on Justyn Armstrong's whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"Please call Young Police [Station] or text me on 0401 977 616," Ms Armstrong's post read.
"We want to bring him home safe and sound [as soon as possible] and give him a huge cuddle. Please share."
The phone number for Young Police Station is (02) 6382 8199.
