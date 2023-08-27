Four NSW Ambulances were seen speeding up Henry Parkes Way towards Manildra after a vehicle rolled on Sunday afternoon.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said just after 5pm on Sunday, August 27, that paramedics were on scene and were still in the process of assessing two patients.
"It looks like they are OK," she said.
"I think it's one of those ones where it could have been bad but they're actually OK.
"That doesn't mean that we won't transport anybody, we just haven't as of yet."
Crews from the Rural Fire Service also attended the scene of the crash, near Healeys Road about 16 kilometres west of Manilda.
The crash has happened after a busy 24-hours for emergency services in the region due to a housefire, car crash, police pursuit and car fire.
