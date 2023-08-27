A housefire at Borenore that left a home in ruins is not believed to be suspicious.
The fire was the first of several major incidents for emergency services on Saturday night with a 90-year-old woman also injured in a car crash and police being involved in a police pursuit before a car was later found on fire at the Orange Homemakers Centre .
NSW Fire and Rescue Orange brigade Station Officer Andrew Webb said firefighters were called to "quite a big housefire out in Borenore" at 5.58pm on Saturday, August 26, in what was the first of three major incidents.
Mr Webb said it took about two and a half hours for the firefighters to extinguish the blaze and his crew returned in the morning to make sure it was all extinguished.
He said there was a little bit of smoke but the fire is out.
"From what you can see it looks very much gutted, it was a fully-involved fire," he said.
"The owners are there trying to salvage some stuff.
"It was a shame to see it."
Although he didn't have investigation details he said house fires are always investigated, especially when they were burnt to that extent.
A spokesperson from NSW Police said the fire is not considered suspicious and a spokeswoman from NSW Ambulance said no one was transported to hospital from that incident.
A 90-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital with injuries to her hands and chest following a car crash in Anson Street.
A police spokes person emergency services were called to Anson Street, at 8.40pm following reports a car had crashed into a parked vehicle and rolled onto its roof.
The NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics received a call at 9pm.
The driver- a 90-year-old woman was treated for injuries to her hands and chest and was transported to hospital for mandatory testing.
Police attached to Central West Police District have started an investigation into the incident and inquiries are ongoing.
At 4.28am the firefighters were called out again, this time to a car fire at the Orange Homemaker Centre
The car was destroyed in the blaze.
"They were there for 39 minutes so it was definitely on fire for them to be there for 39 minutes," Mr Webb said.
"It was a busy shift, that was just yesterday's shift."
A police spokesperson said the vehicle was unable to be identified due to damage sustained in the fire but it was possibly a stolen vehicle that was involved in a police pursuit earlier in the night.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have started an investigation into the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 6363 6399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.