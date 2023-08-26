YOUNG people are wanting to switch off, but a fear of missing out on the latest trends is keeping them online.
In the wake of the digital world, health and wellbeing workers have seen a shift in the concerns troubling young people
Headspace's community engagement and development officer Jess Downey told the ACM teenagers are finding it tough to strike a balance between switching off, and staying up to date.
"They want to disconnect from social media, but they're worried about turning off their phone," Ms Downey said.
"They're scared they're going to miss out on something, or they won't see something their friend sent them."
Ms Downey said a suite of new reports had been hitting her desk about the fear of missing out when it comes to social media.
She said the decision whether or not to switch off is stirring anxiety in young people.
"They're not really sure if they should do what makes them happy, or if they should stay online with their friends," Ms Downey told ACM.
Engaging in other mindful activities, handing devices over to their parents, and taking a break are the strategies being implemented to help manage the anxious feelings.
