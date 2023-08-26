Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Community

GoFundMe fundraiser for Taylah Jones after car accident

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
August 27 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The community is rallying behind 18-year-old Taylah Jones who was involved in a car accident on Saturday, August 5 and is undergoing life-saving treatment in Sydney.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.