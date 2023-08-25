Central Western Daily
Motorcyclist dies in Lithgow after bike leaves road and hits pole

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
August 25 2023
A man in his 60s was pronounced dead in the Central West on Friday morning after his motorcycle left the road.

