A man in his 60s was pronounced dead in the Central West on Friday morning after his motorcycle left the road.
At around 11.50am today, August 25, police say a male rider left the road in Lithgow before his motorcycle hit a pole on Lithgow Road.
The 63-year-old motorcyclist was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
Police from the Chifley district established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the matter.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Police are urging anyone with information about the fatal incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or lodge an online report via the website.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.