It was 2020 when Heather Ewart and the Back Roads crew first visited Eugowra.
While there, the journalist and host of the ABC TV show connected with the community as she often does while venturing out to underrepresented parts of the country.
So when the devastating floods of 2022 occurred, she made sure to call around and check in with those same community members who opened up their lives to her two years prior.
"I think it's important to stand by those communities that have been through hard times," she said.
It's that same mentality which drove her desire to head back to the community in August 2023.
"We just felt it would be a good thing to revisit the town and do a progress program to show how the town were faring, but only if they were ready," Ms Ewart added.
As it turns out, the town was ready and so the Back Roads crew made their way out west once more.
They arrived in Eugowra on August 17 and stayed there for a little more than a week to film an episode.
"I think they're doing an amazing job to rebuild when they've been through so much mentally, emotionally," she said.
"After many, many months, more people were willing to talk about what they'd been through."
She pointed to The Escort Way Café, which re-opened during their visit, as one of many incredible survival stories they came across.
Ms Ewart hoped that by revisiting the town, it would help ensure the community wasn't forgotten about.
"I've reported on a lot of bushfires over the years and in my experience that's what usually tends to happen in the media," she said.
"It's a massive story in the first week and then people move on to other things and forget. Something like this should not be forgotten.
The episode is scheduled to go to air in January 2024 and above all else, Ms Ewart had just one wish.
"I hope the people of Eugowra will be happy with it."
