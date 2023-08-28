Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

Heather Ewart and the Back Roads were back in Eugowra

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was 2020 when Heather Ewart and the Back Roads crew first visited Eugowra.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.