New plans and detailed designs will help bring Orange's new splash park and water play facility at the revamped Orange Adventure Playground to life.
The refurb of the city's main adventure playground, set to cost in the vicinity of $2 million, is a step closer after design consultancy Civille Pty Ltd was selected to develop the detailed design and construction drawings for the project.
Civille Pty Ltd also produced the draft designs first revealed in March, 2023.
The draft concept renders feature a miniature bike track, swings, sand pit and digger, 'water play' area, basketball hoop, hopscotch map, covered seating, a seesaw, and equipment for disabled use.
Orange City Council Sport and Recreation Community Committee Chair, Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said the old playground has been an institution for kids in Orange for more than 20 years.
"And this is an opportunity to build on the unique character of the site to revitalise the space for everyone to enjoy," Cr Greenhalgh said.
"These detailed designs and drawings are important to give us a clear picture of the infrastructure needed to bring the concept to life, which will also give us an indication of the costs involved in making the project a reality."
Two rounds of consultation were held to develop the draft designs, which Civille used to develop the final concept design. Civille has now been awarded the contract for detailed design and construction drawings.
Once the detailed design and construction drawings are complete, they will be presented to Orange City Council and the community for approval before forming part of the tender process for engaging suitably qualified builders to construct the new play facility.
The upgrades will be delivered in stages depending on funding availability. Orange City Council has allocated $1.93 million to the project, which includes a $1.25 million grant from the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program.
Most of the improvements will be delivered in stage 1 of the project which, due to the deteriorating condition of the existing playground, will focus on upgrading the main play areas, central meeting area and relocated picnic shelters, as well as the installation of a splash park and water play facility.
