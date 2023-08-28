A high-range drink-driver who was a bit over three times the limit has faced Orange Local Court after he was stopped at a roadside breath test.
Justin Stanley Paul, 46, of Allenby Road was near his home when he was stopped at the breath testing site on Bathurst Road, near the Allenby Road intersection.
According to court documents Paul was stopped at 7.15pm on March 31, 2023, and returned a positive breath test.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he returned a high-range reading of 0.163 on analysis.
He told the police he had consumed four or five alcoholic drinks including beer as well as vodka and orange between midday and 6pm that day.
He said he had not drunk anything in the six months prior but had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety and had been prescribed medication that morning.
Paul completed the Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment program after the charge was laid.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Paul had a mid-range drink-driving charge six years ago.
He said in this instance he wasn't driving like someone who was drunk and he had built up a tolerance.
"It's the third offence in six years, the last one was three-and-a-half-odd years ago," Mr Manwaring said.
He said Paul's references also spoke very highly of him and he remained abstinent from alcohol after the offence.
Police Prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley responded to the comments about Paul's good character.
"Good men and women are still running the gauntlet, surely Mr Paul knew at that level he shouldn't have been driving," he said.
Magistrate David Day said at Paul's reading of 0.163, "he was an accident waiting to happen".
"The rate of high-range [drink driving] in this town hasn't gone down, it is troubling," Mr Day said.
However, he accepted nothing about Paul's driving drew police attention to him.
Mr Day gave Paul a seven-month community-based jail sentence by way of an intensive correction order.
He also ordered Paul to complete 30 hours of community service, he disqualified his driver's licence for five months and gave him a 48 month interlock order.
