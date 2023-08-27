A man who has faced court for entering a garage in Orange with intent to steal a motorbike said he initially went to the address to confront a resident but they weren't home.
Brendon Dittmar, 23, from an unspecified address, pleaded guilty to entering the dwelling while in the company of another person and with intent to steal.
He was present in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
According to a report submitted to the court Dittmar and four other people went to the Orange address about 9.50pm on March 22, 2023.
Dittmar and another unknown male entered the open garage attached to the residence.
While in the garage, Dittmar took hold of a Suzuki RM-Z450 motorbike and rolled it towards the open garage door.
However, a resident who was home at the time heard Dittmar and yelled at him to "get out".
Dittmar dropped the motorbike and left the garage then got into a Hyundai Excel with an unknown male and left the area.
At 11.19am on March 31, 2023, police attended an address in Bletchington Street, Orange to interview the accused. He answered the door and police questioned him about the offence.
Magistrate David Day said a "duty report" made on the day of sentencing "fleshes out" the background of the incident.
"He and his associates went to the residence to confront one of the occupiers," Mr Day said.
"They didn't get any satisfaction and tried to get some transportation going."
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said his client had participated in the Magistrates' Early Referral Into Treatment program and was suitable for community service work.
"While my client doesn't have a clean record this is the first of this type of offending," Mr Manwaring said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said offences like the one committed by Dittmar are "something that the community expects people to go to jail for".
"I'm not saying he needs to go to jail fulltime but [the custody] threshold is crossed."
However, Mr Day did not agree that the threshold was crossed even though Orange has a high incidence of break and enter offences.
"Unlike other parts of NSW where it's going down, down, down, here it's holding stead," Mr Day said about the rate of break and enters.
Mr Day convicted Dittmar and sentenced him to a two-and-a-half-year community correction order with 50 hours of community service.
