Court

Brendon Dittmar in Orange Local Court after attempting to steal motorbike from garage

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 28 2023 - 8:33am, first published 7:30am
A man who has faced court for entering a garage in Orange with intent to steal a motorbike said he initially went to the address to confront a resident but they weren't home.

