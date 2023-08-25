The Federal Treasurer, Jim Charmers released the 2023 Intergenerational Report this week.
It estimated the cost to the Australian economy for global warming would be $423 billion over the next 40 years.
However, this figure is based on a reduction in labour productivity due to increased extreme heat.
This economic analysis does not appear to include the cost to the economy of infrastructure damage caused by extreme flood events or more intense bushfires.
It also does not appear to include the loss of agricultural production from extreme drought, the loss of water security for large urban populations and threats to social cohesion.
The recent three La Nina events and associated major flooding caused $3 billion dollars of damage to NSW roads.
Recent bushfires caused major damage to infrastructure, towns and communities.
The loss of housing stock through these extreme weather events has increased the pressure on housing availability, particularly for people on low incomes.
The massive heat and bushfire impacts we are witnessing in the northern hemisphere is a taste of things to come here in Australia, where our variable climate is more prone to extreme events.
We are currently facing the next El Nino drought which may be worse than the experience of 2018-2020.
People wonder when these impacts will ever end.
The current extreme weather events are occurring with a global temperature increase of 1.10 degrees.
Recent climate change predictions show the earth is on a trajectory to go over the 20 limit set by the Paris Agreement in 2016.
We have already missed the opportunity to contain global warming to 1.50, as committed by all the government signatories.
Short-sightedness, the influence of the fossil fuel industry and failure to understand the immensity of the global experiment we are pursuing does not bode well for future generations, or even the current world population.
Australia is one of the world's largest producers of coal and gas.
Our current lifestyle, based on the wealth generated by these industries, is now under dire threat because of their global impact.
The 2023 Intergenerational Report has failed to account for the full economic and social impact of climate change on Australia over the next 40 years.
Children born today will look back on our generation and governments with dismay at the lost opportunities, selfishness and disregard for their health and safety.
