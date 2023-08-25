Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Eddie Moe'Ava, 27, pleads guilty in Court to drink driving

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 25 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who avoided a random breath test required a friend to tell him of his punishment after struggling to understand his translator.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.