Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Tayla Fosh marries Jarrad Harding

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
August 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mr and Mrs Harding met on a night out at the local pub in Cowra, when a mutual friend introduced them. Mrs Harding claims it was "love at first sight" and the couple have been together ever since.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.