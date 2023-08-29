Helping to make a real difference Advertising Feature

LiveBetter invests in their people and provides opportunities for training and career progression. Pictures supplied

The COVID pandemic has left many seeking work with meaning and purpose. Work that is flexible and fits in with the needs of our family and loved ones. That's why many people are considering a change of career to work in the care and support sector.

So what's it like to work as a home care worker?

When you work in aged care, no two days are the same. You might be helping with cleaning one day, assisting with shopping another, or supporting someone to shower and dress the next. Some days you might find yourself having a cuppa and a chat with an older person whose reduced mobility means they are no longer able to get out and socialise - it all makes a difference.

There are many benefits to changing careers including skill development and opportunities to upskill.

"I love meeting new people," LiveBetter aged care worker Lisa Lloyd said.



"Listening to their life stories, where they grew up, and the era that they were in...and knowing that I've made just a little bit of a difference in somebodies' life; it makes me feel better."

Wages in the industry are going up. The government's 15 per cent pay rise for aged care workers reflects the invaluable contribution they make to our communities. Working for a not-for-profit also means you're eligible for tax breaks of up to $15,900 a year.

LiveBetter is committed to the wellbeing its staff, customers, and its communities.

LiveBetter recognise the rights and choices of our customers, employees, and the community.

If you're considering a career change, and you're seeking work that has meaning, perhaps now is the time to consider working in aged care. Join the team at LiveBetter for a career that makes a difference.