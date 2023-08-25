Ollie Harvison has missed plenty of game time this season.
First, it was an injury suffered during a 14-7 victory over the Dubbo Roos in round two which left him on the side-lines for two months.
Then, the second-rower was suspended for four games following their 45-5 victory during Dubbo's ladies day.
All in all, Harvison has only played a handful of matches this Blowes Clothing Cup first grade season.
"One was incredibly frustrating when the body let me down, but the other was worse," he said.
"I was able-bodied, I wasn't injured and I was ready to play but couldn't. That was pretty tricky. You feel a bit lost at training, like you can get involved but you're not playing. It was tough."
The former Blue Bull made his return to the field in Emus' grand final qualifier against the Cowra Eagles.
"It took a little while to get my head in the game and settle back in to the swing of things," he added.
"It was awesome to be back out there. You do miss it when you're on the side-line."
Emus got the convincing victory to book their ticket to the big dance and a shot at redemption against defending premiers Bathurst Bulldogs.
Although Harvison is a little less prepared for the clash than he'd like to be, he holds no doubts he'll be right when the whistle blows.
"Getting up for a grand final isn't hard to do," he said.
"It's going to be a pretty big game and Bathurst always seem to bring out the best in us. We'll be up for it."
Being just his second year with the club, Harvison has yet to feel what a grand final victory is like with Emus.
With a younger group of players than normally seen around Endeavour Oval, a win would do more than just add another premiership to the storied club's history.
"Obviously falling short last year, it didn't necessarily rattle us, but if we could get the win this weekend it would bolster the confidence massively," he said.
Emus will have a 23-man squad for Saturday's match against the Bulldogs, with each and every one of them having played first grade at some point during 2023.
Harvison believed that depth would be a key factor in deciding the outcome.
"Having a fresh bench is great for us because it means the 15 guys who start can empty the tank completely," he said.
"Everyone on that bench is more than capable to come on and finish the job."
Emus' squad for the game is: (1) Digby Cooper, (2) Harry Todd, (3) Xavier Gosewisch, (4) Ollie Harvison, (5) Nick Hughes-Clapp, (6) Sam Greatbatch (c), (7) Harry Webster, (8) Fletcher Wright, (9) Louis Carr, (10) Dan Jackson, (11) Angus Cudmore, (12) Josh Bass, (13) Charlie Steele-Park, (14) Harry Cummins (c), (15) Kyle Hanns, (16) Charlie Henley, (17) Alex Galvin/Mark Jackson, (18) Keith Howarth, (19) Andrew Selwood, (20) Tom Dewhurst, (21) Clarry Pratten, (22) Fin Morris, (23) Pete Calaitzopolous.
The game will take place at Ashwood Park and is due to kick off at 3.15pm.
