A 22-year-old man thrown from his motorbike in a two-vehicle crash at a busy Orange intersection remains in a stable condition in hospital as an investigation into the crash is launched.
About 9.05pm on Thursday, August 24 emergency services were called to the intersection of Summer Street and Lords Place following reports of a crash involving a car and motorbike.
The rider, a 22-year old man, was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Orange Hospital for further treatment.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man was being treated for injuries to one of his arms and lower legs.
The driver of the car was not injured and was subject to a roadside breath test, returning a negative result.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
