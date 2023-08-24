Central Western Daily
Police, paramedics, firefighters respond to motorbike crash in Orange

By Tanya Marschke
Updated August 25 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 9:10am
A 22-year-old man thrown from his motorbike in a two-vehicle crash at a busy Orange intersection remains in a stable condition in hospital as an investigation into the crash is launched.

