Ben Robinson is a Western Division warhorse.
But the last thing the premiership-winning prop expected when he hung up the boots at Forbes a few years ago was to appear in another grand final.
And yet, at the ripe old age of 34 and, in his words, a bit "too big, too slow", here he is, on the eve of another first grade decider.
Robinson has spent the last two years adding considerable experience to the Trundle Boomers engine room, having won two Group 11 grand finals with Forbes Magpies in 2016 and 2018.
He believes Trundle has timed its run in the 2023 Woodbridge Cup to perfection. A week one finals upset of Manildra resulted in a much-needed week off in the finals, before last week's preliminary final victory over Condobolin - in which Robinson got the chance to play against a few of his old Forbes teammates in Jake Haddrill and Ben Maguire.
As a result, the Boomers go into Sunday's grand final against Manildra full of confidence.
And, for Robinson, there's a little added motivation too.
The veteran prop confirmed Sunday will be his last game of footy, with a body that's been put through a couple of hundred first grade games over the course of a well-over a decade telling him it's time to hang the boots up ... again.
"That'll be me," Robinson said.
"I love the fellas, it's just the body's aching too much now. I want to be able to play with the kids when I'm older. I don't want to be sitting on the lounge with a couple of bung knees."
I quite like the underdog tag.- Ben Robinson ahead of the 2023 grand final.
He's pretty confident of going out a winner, too.
"We've hit out straps in the last couple of weeks and training has been phenomenal since the semis started ... but they're a good side, they've been the benchmark all year, Manildra," Robinson said.
"I quite like the underdog tag."
It's one Robinson has held closely for most of his career.
The Magpies' grand final successes both came against red-hot favourites Dubbo CYMS, in Dubbo. Nobody expected Forbes to come close, let alone win either grand final.
And while you could make a pretty compelling argument for Trundle being Woodbridge's version of the Fishies - the Boomers will play in the club's sixth top grade Cup grand final in the last seven Woodbridge Cup seasons when they run out on Sunday - by and large, the club has flown under the radar in 2023.
Much of the talk has centred around Canowindra and Manildra. Both clubs put together terrific rosters in the pre-season but a week one finals loss for the Rhinos meant the two clubs met in last weekend's preliminary final.
That suits Robinson and Trundle down to the ground.
"It was good to see those two fight it out last week," he said.
"There's probably going to be more pressure on Manildra to go back-to-back. A few of us are getting a bit older but we've been revitalised a bit in the finals. We'll just go out there, do our best and see what we can do.
"It's been great to see how the community gets around the team."
Trundle and Manildra go head-to-head from 2.30pm at Manildra. The Boomers and Rhinos have played in two grand finals previously, with the Trundle boys winning both deciders in 2018 and 2019.
