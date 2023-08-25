Orange City's second grade grand final line-up will include a glimpse into the future with colts players forced to make the step-up to senior rugby.
The Lions were unable to field a colts team for 2023 with Emus, Cowra Eagles and Bathurst Bulldogs in the same boat.
It means the likes of Joe Murphy, Ollie Livingstone, Hamish Ingham and Harry Kukla have had their rugby education accelerated.
Not that they are complaining.
"The main difference is the intensity of the game," Ingham said.
"Everything is a lot quicker, it's a much tougher game."
"It's pretty good, you get a bit more experience playing with the older boys and learn some things," Murphy added.
Veteran second grade prop Jesse Pavlovich said the young brigade had been instrumental in getting the side to the decider.
"Not having a colts this year has really given us a massive boost in our performance," he said.
'Having guys who are 17 and 18 years old in our team has made a difference. They are such great blokes and players.
"It's unfortunate we couldn't field a colts team but it's been a blessing for us.
"They are all good enough to be here."
While acknowledging the unbeaten Bulldogs' prowess, the young brigade said they were feeling confident.
"We're feeling pretty good, I reckon we can come away with it if we stick to the game plan we have set and execute it well," Kukla said.
"Bathurst has been a dominant side for a long time in second grade," Livingstone said.
"They have a few ex first graders but I think that if we click we'll come away with the cookies on the weekend."
