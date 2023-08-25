Thirteen years with one club is a long time but few season tested Cargo Blue Heelers captain Ebony Watson quite like 2022.
The league tag side finished last year at the foot of the table with no wins, 14 losses and a points differential of minus 572.
Those numbers make their 2023 campaign even more extraordinary with the team on the cusp of a third Woodbridge Cup league tag premiership.
Cargo face Manildra Rhinos in the grand final at Jack Huxley Oval on Sunday, August 27.
Watson said there had been one key change made in the space of 12 months.
"We've got the same group of girls with a couple added in," she said.
"We already had the team at the start of the year which was good.
"Last year we were chasing a team for the first five rounds and even at the end of the season we were only just getting 11 there so it's been great to have the numbers all year.
"We've been able to mould a good team, have subs and that's really made a big change."
Watson has been turned into a five-eighth this year, pulling the strings alongside rookie Jorja Lees.
"I usually float around but this year I'm playing it [halves] because I have that bit more experience," she said.
"We have Jorja in her first year of halfback and she's killing it. We are working really well together."
Standing in their way is a Manildra side looking to go one better after their loss to Grenfell Goannas in the 2022 decider.
While the Goannas had the home ground advantage last year, the Rhinettes will have the full backing of the red and white faithful with the first grade side also qualifying for back-to-back grand finals.
Watson said both teams wouldn't know what to expect with their last meeting coming back in April, a 20-6 win to Manildra.
"We haven't played them since round two so we don't really know too much about them," she said.
"But in saying that they wouldn't know too much about us either.
"The girls are feeling good. We had a good training session on Wednesday night and have another one tonight so hopefully we'll be ready for Sunday."
Woodbridge Cup grand finals at Jack Huxley Oval, Manildra
