With millions of dollars earned by Orange residents since Return and Earn graced the city, it was a "no-brainer" for the company to expand its reach.
The first reverse vending machine which allowed residents to exchange their bottles and cans for cash opened at the North Orange Woolworth in January, 2018.
In the nearly six years since, that location has remained steady, while a second site has moved around.
At one point in time, it was Edward Street which boasted the second site before it closed its doors in May 2022. Then it was announced that 123 Endsleigh Avenue would be home to an indoor, air-conditioned Return and Earn centre.
Since that first location opened in North Orange, more than 63 million bottles and cans have been recycled through the centres in town.
This equates to around $6.3 million in container refunds being returned to recyclers in the Orange area. This makes up roughly 0.64 per cent of all refunds issued across NSW since the scheme was introduced in December 2017.
"The Orange community are enthusiastic users of Return and Earn," a spokesman for the company said.
It's that same enthusiasm which has convinced decision makers to open a third Return and Earn in the city.
"An additional automated depot is due to open by the end of 2023," they added.
"This will make it easier for locals to make bulk returns of eligible cans, bottles and cartons."
There has been no official location revealed for where the third site will open.
When asked why Orange was chosen to receive a third Return and Earn site, the spokesman said: "The network operator continually works with the local government and local businesses to work with new sites.
"That's an ongoing process to make it more convenient and easy for returns.
"Orange has got pretty enthusiastic recyclers and pretty good volumes coming out of that part of the region."
