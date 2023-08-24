Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Cost of Living

Return and Earn set to open third depot in Orange by end of 2023

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
August 25 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With millions of dollars earned by Orange residents since Return and Earn graced the city, it was a "no-brainer" for the company to expand its reach.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.