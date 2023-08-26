Going up? Where will Orange expand to next

Stunning new aerial images released by Nearmap this week revealed the true extent of Orange's suburban sprawl.
From farmland in 2013 to a sea of colour bond roofs a decade on, the city's north and west have both certainly been swept up in what the aerial imaging technology company has dubbed the great Orange migration.
Certainly, the city's northern boom isn't new news for those who've called Orange home in the last 20 years.
Once upon a time, the Waratahs Sports Club would have been deemed out of town.
It's now the epicentre of community activity in Orange's north, with a shopping centre, McDonald's and, the jewel in the crown, the city's largest roundabout intersecting William Maker Drive and the Northern Distributor Road.
You could look at all of that development and wonder: Did we get it right?
Is there enough in North Orange, or indeed in the west of Orange where similar expansion has taken place, to service what are now thriving suburbs on the outskirts of the city?
That's up for debate.
But what should be drawn from the jaw-dropping pictures snapped 10 years apart is this: what's next? And how do we ensure Orange's next major residential developments both accompany what makes our regional city one of the most desirable to relocate to anywhere in NSW and help take Orange to the next level?
What sort of pictures of Orange are we likely to see in 2033?
Servicing more affordable housing for many in Orange should be at the top of the list.
While it's great to see properties in the city's Central Business District, and even in the west where some of the development has seen homes on larger blokes built, go for well over a million dollars, it's not a stretch to say the majority of people can't afford to fork out that much.
Finding the balance there should be at the top of the list for decision-makers in Orange.
The direction future developments take, and where they're placed on the map, should also be considered carefully.
Orange's south looks the likely next place where we'll see a similar boom over the next 10 years.
There's the evolving hospital precinct along Forest Road, while the huge, multi-million dollar development of the Orange Sports Precinct will be complete by the time we hit 2033, well and truly.
The Southern Feeder Road continues to take shape as well, and that will drive traffic to that part of Orange.
As such, plenty of residential growth can be expected in that southern area of Orange too.
But we can only sprawl so far. What's next? Is the answer up?
Over the last few years we've already seen development begin to take up space in Orange's skyline - think the Quest building, the new Ian Armstrong building on Prince Street, while next door to the home of the DPIE there's a DA in for apartments to new homes to land on that vacant part of the block.
Certainly, it's likely we'll see more high-rise style buildings go up in the CBD over the next decade. It's the next obvious step following such a dramatic evolution on our outskirts.
And as council looks to continue to diversify the centre of Orange and make living in regional NSW more attractive to those looking to escape metro Sydney, bringing more people into the centre of the city would help there. So why not give those people places to live closer to town?
Who knows, maybe then the next lot of jaw-dropping photography we'll see detailing our city's growth will be shot from the ground up in 2033, rather than from the sky.
