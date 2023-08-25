We have had housing crises before and the governments have done something about it.
Back in 1941 houses were urgently needed for persons working on the war effort, the government formed the Housing Commission.
In the 1950s after the war we had a big problem; we had people living in chook sheds, garages, tents and on the street.
The housing commission was given the task to overcome the problem. Firstly the government introduced rent control and restricted the size of a new private house to 12 squares to make the limited amount of building products go towards more housing.
In the 1950s the Housing Commission built about 2000 cottages, mainly in Dundas Valley, a suburb of Sydney about 22 kilometres from the centre of Sydney.
Both Federal and NSW State Governments funded the Housing Commission. Everything was done in house from the purchase of the vacant ground to the management of the properties and tenants. A single chain of command, one management team.
In the 1980s they were taking over a new cottage somewhere in NSW every 20 minutes and of the 4000 cottages in Orange in 1983, 1000 were Housing Commission cottages, maintained and strictly managed by the commission and appreciated by the tenants.
Then a change in government in the 80s and it became The Housing Department and social preferences took over, the system fell to pieces.
The building of social housing stopped and the government tried to pass it onto the private sector, that is when rents started to rise, and the private sector bought houses to rent and received tax incentives.
Now there are two or three ministry departments involved, up to five departments and a couple of social groups to look after one house, or to try and find out details of a cottage.
Each department and social group take funding from the actual money set aside to build a cottage.
Why won't the government try and relieve the problem, they are making money out of the tax paid on rent money, the higher the rent the more tax received.
Other countries have rent restrictions - why not Australia?
In response to Bernie Duffy's letter as to why Andrew Gee will win his seat again, I wish to offer the following rebuttal.
Mr Gee was elected through the resources and supporters of the National Party platform.
If he no longer wished to represent these interests, "as a man of courage and integrity", he should have resigned from Parliament and faced the electorate in a byelection, as an Independent, to validate his position on the Voice.
In a letter published in the Central Western Daily early this year, I suggested that the acronym KISS be kept in mind when Voice discussions take place.
Since then, a wide variety of misinformation and nonsense has often been included during meetings and discussions.
To his credit, Andrew Gee, our local Federal Member, has had a number of full page "Voice Q and A" information published in newspapers.
He uses the words "myth busted" in answers to a number of questions, and that is certainly reassuring to read.
I have sent several of these "Q and A" pages to our older grandchildren, so that they are fully and accurately informed about this very important, October referendum.
I continue to stand by my use of the KISS acronym - Keep It Simple Stupid.
We hear little about the clearing of forests for the installation of the massive wind turbines, as I understand the EPA has granted exceptions for their installation.
Some of this clearing is on significant tracts of unspoilt wilderness.
I can't find any estimates of the area of forest to be cleared in NSW, but in Queensland, if all current proposals were to be approved, an estimated 13,332 hectares of remnant vegetation would be cleared statewide.
Around 90 per cent of the land clearing will be in North Queensland. Seems another unmentioned major cost in the move to renewables!
