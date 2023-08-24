Marina Prior at the Orange Civic Theatre: Soporano and Tenor powerhouses of Musical Theatre and Opera Marina Prior and David Hobson are coming back to the Central West. Tickets are just $69.95 for an adult. Starting at 8pm. Tickets available here.
Ensemble Q: Enjoy a night of beautiful classical music at the Orange Regional Conservatorium. Listen to clarinet, violin, cello and piano play some classics from Bartock, Tchaikovsky and more. Concert starts at 6pm and goes for two hours. Tickets are $40 for adults. Get more tickets here.
Craig Atkins at The Blind Pig: Craig Atkins is a unique 'one-man band' playing acoustic guitars and lap slide, didgeridoos, foot percussion, loop and effect pedals and more! Influenced by Paul Kell, Xavier Rudd, Pink Floyd and more. Tickets are just $5. Get them here. Concert starts at 8pm.
2023 Rugby Presentation Dinner: Kinross Walaroi School has invited all parents of rugby union players to the presentation dinner on Friday. At Orange Ex-Services Club. Dress is smart and school uniform for students. Tickets are $65. More details here.
NSW Rural Women's Gathering: A celebration for young and old the NSW Rural Women's Gathering celebrates women and girls who call NSW home. Share stories, network, enjoy a gala dinner and more. This is the 30th anniversary of the event. Find out more details here. This three day event is not one to be missed!
The Roadhouse Regulars: Get set for a night of rocking country and blues with The Roadhouse Regulars. This gig always raises the roof. Get to The Blind Pig at 9pm to be a part of the fun. Tickets are $6.61. Get them here.
Neil Gill Live: The Country Club Orange are welcoming Neil Gill back from 6pm to play all your favourite hits. Set to be a great night out. The Glee Club Raffles will also take place with over $650 worth of prizes. RSVP here.
2023 KWS Wolaroi House Dinner: House dinner for boarders, staff parents and family. On Saturday, August 26 at 6pm at the Ex-Services Club. Dress is cocktail. More details here.
Fancy Dress Retro Disco: Get to Club Millthorpe if you want to party disco style. Grab your best jumpsuit or favourite fluro fishnets. Get more details here.
Photography fundraiser for BearDs of Hope: Enjoy a mini photoshoot just in time for Father's Day. This is a local charity raising awareness and funds for men's counslling services for those who have experienced pregnancy loss. Photos by Laura Cole Photography, By Mon and Apix Photography together with Made to Bloom. 50 per of all money will be donated to the charity. Get more details here.
