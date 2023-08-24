Central Western Daily
What's on in Orange: August 25 to 27

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:09pm
Friday, August 25

Marina Prior at the Orange Civic Theatre: Soporano and Tenor powerhouses of Musical Theatre and Opera Marina Prior and David Hobson are coming back to the Central West. Tickets are just $69.95 for an adult. Starting at 8pm. Tickets available here.

