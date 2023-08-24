September is Biodiversity Month, and Orange Regional Museum is thrilled to welcome our temporary installation of the Australian Museum's The Birds of Australia STORYBOX, which will be featured on the South Court from September 1 to November 26, 2023.
Presented on an interactive storytelling cube, The Birds of Australia STORYBOX brings to life the iconic bird illustrations of John and Elizabeth Gould together with First Nations storytelling and knowledge.
The Birds of Australia STORYBOX traces the journey of English ornithologist John Gould and his wife Elizabeth, as they travelled across New South Wales in the 1800s on one of the most significant birding expeditions in history.
You can use your mobile phone to interact with the visual story and unlock First Nations stories, bird calls, interactive activities, and learn about current habitat pressures facing many of the birds featured in Gould's collection and what you can do to help endangered birds in your local area.
As a special activation event, on Friday, September 1 ORM is co-hosting an educational art-making experience with Local Land Services to highlight the plight of endangered bird species in the Central West.
Spring Hill Public School will be working with professional chalk artists from ZEST Events International to create a 3D chalk mural of a flock of Superb Parrots on the South Court steps.
The following week we will be hosting ORM Talks, featuring guest speaker Dr Ross Crates, a Postdoctoral fellow with the Difficult Bird Research Group at the Australian National University.
Dr Crates will present his research investigating the dynamics, monitoring, and conservation genomics of local species the Regent Honeyeater.
ORM Talks will be held on Friday, September 8 from 6pm to 8pm. Tickets are $15, and can be booked via Eventbrite.
Our 3D chalk mural will only be visible for a few weeks, so make sure to see it in all its glory in early September.
The Birds of Australia STORYBOX is proudly supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW Blockbusters Funding initiative.
