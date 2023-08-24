Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Blowes Cup: Orange City take on Bathurst Bulldogs in grand final

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If Orange City win the Blowes Cup third grade grand final on Saturday it will be extra special for the Wooding men.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.