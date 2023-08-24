If Orange City win the Blowes Cup third grade grand final on Saturday it will be extra special for the Wooding men.
Darren and Jacob Wooding are the father-son duo who have pulled on the Lions jersey together in 2023 with the former also coaching the side.
While a broken ankle will sideline Darren for the August 26 decider, you can rest assured he'll be riding every kick and pass of the ball on his crutches.
"I hate it," he said.
"It's the worst job. I'm not a good sideline coach."
He may prefer to be out there playing with his son but Darren should have the hang of it by now, even if Jacob doesn't always do as instructed.
"I've coached him since under 7s," he said.
"He was playing league back then and he's come over and been with City for about four years.
"He still doesn't listen to what I say, nothing changes."
"It's not that much different [being coached by dad] he is usually on the field anyway," Jacob added.
City were the first third grade side through to the grand final, defeating Bathurst Bulldogs 27-22 in the major semi-final at Ashwood Park.
Unlike Emus and City in first and second grade respectively, the third grade Lions will start favourites against their Bulldogs opposition.
Darren said if his side turned up with the right attitude they would get the job done and bring silverware home in the club's 50th year.
"I feel confident," he said.
"I won't be on the field but the boys have strung some really good wins together. Bathurst will be hard but we're very confident we have a good team and they are starting to gel.
"We had three weeks off before we played Bathurst last time and they gave us a really good run, beat us convincingly, so we do have to be switched on and battle-ready for when we do play them."
