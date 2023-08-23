Last week my wife asked me out on a date to the movies. The movie choice surprised me. Barbie.
Not usually my genre, I sat watching with a packet of my favourite Maltesers in hand.
As the movie developed, the creativity in the sets and storyline impressed, as the story touched on what it is to be human and what is not. It was engaging. It is a movie about people. Here are some thoughts about people:
People matter. So, issues affecting people's wellbeing are highlighted.
The movie is about Stereotypical Barbie, with a bright and colourful look, and outlook. In her development from a doll to a person we see the contrast between the real world and with Barbie Land.
You also see evidence of toxic masculinity and the challenges woman face every day, from unreal expectations.
People have ideas. In the movie we meet the creator of Barbie, Ruth Handler, who shares why she created Barbie in the early 1950s, with the idea that playing with dolls modelled on grown-up women would help girls imagine what they might be when they grew up; women who make careers in anything they set their heart and mind to choose.
Women who I would describe as out-there people, finding purpose and meaning and joy in life, not stereotyped.
People have to manage change. Barbie's world is best described by Barbie. Speaking about her unreal and unchanging experience each day brings, "It is the best day ever. So was yesterday, and so is tomorrow, and every day from now until forever."
She lived in a world that did not change for her. Not like the real world. Here we manage change every day.
For example, change in the weather or our mood swings and appetites; or change in the moods and appetites of those we share life with. And we all age, bringing change.
People find change and truth difficult. Barbie's quest is to find out truth about why she is having thoughts of death and feelings outside of just joy, living in her world.
Weird Barbie suggests to Stereotypical Barbie she has a choice, "You have to go to the real world. You can go back to your regular life, life in high heels and forget any of this ever happened. Or, you can know the truth about the universe." Barbie's first response, "The first one. The high heel."
People have eternity embedded in their hearts. The Good Book repeatedly asserts this as true. There is life after death. 'God has set eternity in the hearts of humans.'
God created humans not to be finite but to enjoy God and eternal life. Soon after our beginning, humans missed the mark in staying connected with God.
So, in time, God sent Jesus into the world to bring change to this state we are locked into. As one writer in the Good Book highlights, 'For God so loved the world He sent His Son that whoever believes in Him has eternal life.'
This contrasts to one line when Ruth tells Barbie, "Humans only have one ending. Ideas live forever."
