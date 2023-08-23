Central Western Daily
LifeTimesFaith | A different look at the new Barbie movie

By Malcolm Rankin
Updated August 24 2023 - 9:22am, first published 8:39am
Last week my wife asked me out on a date to the movies. The movie choice surprised me. Barbie.

