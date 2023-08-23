Central Western Daily
Updated

Mitchell Highway closed due to truck crash, driver dead

Nick McGrath
Grace Ryan
By Nick McGrath, and Grace Ryan
Updated August 24 2023 - 11:47am, first published 7:07am
The driver of a truck that is believed to have lost control and crashed before bursting into flames on the Mitchell Highway has died.

