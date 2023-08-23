The driver of a truck that is believed to have lost control and crashed before bursting into flames on the Mitchell Highway has died.
About 4.20am on Thursday, August 24, emergency services were called to the Mitchell Highway at Neurea, south of Wellington, after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
NSW Police believe the truck involved lost control and crashed before catching alight, trapping the driver.
Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service crews attended and extinguished the blaze, however, the driver, aged in his 30s, has been declared dead.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District have established a crime scene with the highway closed in both directions and local traffic diversions in place.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Mass diversions remain in place as the highway remains shut.
Traffic heading northbound will be directed from Molong to Yeoval then Renshaw McGirr Way and Showground Road before returning to the Mitchell Highway.
Traffic heading southbound will be directed to go along Burrendong Way to Orange.
