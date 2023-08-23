A concrete garden bed was almost the casualty after a drunk driver got behind the wheel after a night out at the Pastoral Hotel.
Bal Sapkota, 25, from Short Street Dubbo pleaded guilty in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, August 16 to high range drink driving.
According to court documents at 2.37am on Saturday, June 17, 2023 highway patrol followed Sapkota as he left the Pastoral Hotel.
As he drove along Darling Street, he was seen taking a corner wide and almost collided with a concrete garden bed.
Near Church Street, police pulled him over.
According to court documents there were three other passengers in the car and there was a strong smell of liquor.
Sapkota showed police his licence and his eyes appeared watery and bloodshot. He told police he drank five schooners of Victoria Bitter Beer between 9pm and 2am and that he didn't consume any food while drinking.
After returning a positive roadside breath test, Sapkota was placed under arrest and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
While in police custody, he undertook another breath analysis and gave a positive reading of 0.162.
Sapkota declined the services of a doctor and his licence was immediately suspended.
He was fined $750 and had his licence disqualified for six months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his car for two years.
