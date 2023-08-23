The Mitchell Highway between Orange and Bathurst has full reopened following a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident, which involved a tractor and a truck, happened near Lucknow and caused traffic to back up.
A message from Live Traffic NSW at 2.15pm on August 23 read: "Only one lane of the Mitchell Highway is open under stop/slow traffic control due to a crash south of Lucknow.
"Traffic is heavy. Allow extra travel time."
But as of 4pm, the highway has been full reopened.
Pictures from the scene showed a tractor off the road completely and that it had been travelling towards Orange.
NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics were called to the scene but said nobody was transported to hospital.
