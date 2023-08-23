Central Western Daily
Mitchell Highway reopens after crash between truck and tractor

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:00pm
The Mitchell Highway between Orange and Bathurst has full reopened following a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

