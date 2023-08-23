Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Mitchell Highways closed due to crash between truck and tractor

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mitchell Highway between Orange and Bathurst has been partially closed on Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.