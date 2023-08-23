The Mitchell Highway between Orange and Bathurst has been partially closed on Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.
The incident, which involved a tractor and a truck, happened near Lucknow and has caused traffic to back up.
A message from Live Traffic NSW at 2.15pm on August 23 read: "Only one lane of the Mitchell Highway is open under stop/slow traffic control due to a crash south of Lucknow.
"Traffic is heavy. Allow extra travel time."
Pictures from the scene show a tractor off the road completely and that it had been travelling towards Orange.
NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics were called to the scene but said that nobody was transported to hospital.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
