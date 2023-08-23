Central Western Daily
Farmers reassured by EPA action on gold mine dust pollution

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 23 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:26pm
A community group has launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to help fund full health screenings for kids and independent health testing for residents in the Cadia region.

