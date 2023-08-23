A community group has launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to help fund full health screenings for kids and independent health testing for residents in the Cadia region.
The Cadia Community Sustainability Network has welcomed news of Cadia Holdings Pty Ltd being taken to court by the New South Wales Environmental Protection Authority but it has also ramped up its own proceedings ahead of the parliamentary inquiry that will examine potential health and environmental impacts from mining.
The CCSN has been at the forefront of raising awareness regarding dust issues at the Cadia gold mine. The community body, in a statement, said it was grateful to be working with regulators in an attempt to end pollution in the region.
"The CCSN is thankful for the efforts of the team at the EPA in reaching this milestone," a spokesperson said.
"We are looking forward to working with Newcrest and Cadia Valley Operations for a sustainable future for all who live and work in the region."
In August 2022 Cadia were slapped with the largest fine the EPA is authorised to dish out.
A first directions hearing in the case is listed for 29 September 2023, but prior to that on July 25, the NSW Upper House announced a Parliamentary Inquiry which will allow the community to present their significant health and environmental concerns in this region.
Members of the CCSN are preparing their own submissions for the upcoming Parliamentary Inquiry and because the regulatory decisions about the impact of mining on local communities must be based upon medical facts, not a desktop analysis, they're running a fundraising program to allow nearby families to complete full health screening.
The GoFundMe page is also raising funds to support their submission to the Parliamentary Inquiry.
"We appreciate the efforts of the community in supporting our submission. We encourage every individual to take this opportunity to share their story," the spokesperson said.
