Another month means more exciting events at the Orange City Library.
There's much planned for September including a wellness book launch, multiple author talks and a discussion around Self Publishing.
Meet Mindfulness Practitioner and Dietician Sallyanne Pisk, when she presents this informative talk during Women's Health Week at Orange City Library on Tuesday 5th September at 5.30pm.
The aim of the talk: Take Weight Off Your Mind For Good Without a Diet , is to share why diets don't work and why it is not your fault. Free resources will be made available at the talk. Sallyanne Pisk is also the author of Eating For You, launched at the Library in 2016.Get your tickets here.
Greg Mutton Talks Self-Publishing and Launches Fantasy Book Reunion
Do you have a story you'd like to see in print? As well as talking about his own writing, author Greg Mutton will be sharing his tips and insights on the self-publishing journey.
Greg's current series Chronicle of the 12th Realm is action, adventure and romance across the galaxy and follows the Abraham family, a wealthy industrial and agricultural dynasty with their interstellar headquarters located at Lucknow. The Orange/Dubbo area is central to the stories and the old mining area around Lucknow is one of the reasons the family has prospered.
Meet Greg at Orange City Library on Thursday 7 September at 5.30pm as he introduces his Sci-Fi series Chronicle of the 12th Realm. All Welcome. Get your tickets here.
Former Banjo Writing Awards Winner Kamille Roach launches latest book Pine Creek - set in the Central West
Banjo Paterson Writing Award 2013 Short Story winner Kamille Roach, will be launching her novel Pine Creek at Orange on Tuesday 12 September at 5.30pm.
Kamille won the competition with her short story Pilbara Ash and the judge remarked on her beautiful descriptive language evoking a wonderful sense of loss. Now Kamille has turned her attention to publishing her second novel. She is visiting her home town of Bathurst and holding a book launch in Banjo Paterson's' birthplace - Orange.
Inspired by the intense environment of drought stricken New South Wales during the 1980's AIDS epidemic, Pine Creek centres around a family in crisis, and the mysterious death of a boy rumoured to be gay.
The Dirty Janes Team launch Tall Tales and Beeswax
Join us at Orange City Library for the launch of Beeswax and Tall Tales - stories behind the dynamic duo Athol Salter and Jane Crowley - who run Dirty Janes antique stores in Bowral, Canberra and soon Orange.
As an antique dealer, Athol Salter has peddled in other people's stories for over sixty years. From humble beginnings in his Junque Shop in country New South Wales in the 1960s to Dirty Janes in the Southern Highlands, he has rummaged through ramshackle huts, dealt with dubious property from deceased estates and cleared grand country properties and crumbling mansions looking for pieces filled with stories to pass on. Beeswax and Tall Tales includes not just snippets from Athol's hilarious and poignant life, but the stories told in the antiques he trades and the enchanting people he meets along the way - from farmhands, colourful eccentrics and Italian migrants to long-lost relatives, British squires and a charming cockatoo...
They will be launching their book Tall Tales and Beeswax at Orange City Library on Thursday 14 September at 5.30pm. Get your tickets here.
Meet Bestselling author Judy Nunn
Meet bestselling author Judy Nunn when she launches her latest book Black Sheep at Orange City Library on Tuesday 26 September at 5.30pm Judy Nunn's new blockbuster Black Sheep is a sweeping historical novel about a prosperous sheep-farming family and the enigmatic young man with a dark past they let into their lives . . .
Black sheep - there's one in every family . . .
Get your tickets here. Or if you can't make that one, Judy will be at Club Cowra at 10.30am on the same day.
For the diary
Amanda Hampson - bestselling authors of the new mystery series The Tea Ladies, Orange Sunday 12 November 2pm
